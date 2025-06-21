Indian Women Shine In U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship In Vietnam
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, the Indian women's wrestling team clinched the Champion Trophy, securing medals in all 10 weight categories– four gold, five silver, and one bronze.
Priyanshi Prajapat in 50 Kg class, Reena in 55 Kg category, Shrishti in 68 Kg and Priya in the 76 Kg weight class won the gold medals for India.
The silver medals were bagged by Neha Sharma in 57 Kg, Pragati in 62 Kg, Siksha in 65 Kg, Tanvi in 59 Kg and Jyoti Berwal in the 72 Kg won the silver medals.
Hinaben Khalifa bagged the bronze medal in the 53 Kg.
In Greco-Roman Wrestling, Sumit brought glory to India by winning a gold medal in the 63 kg category. Additionally, Nitesh secured a bronze medal in the 97 kg weight category, along with one more bronze medalist secured by Ankit Gulia in the 72 Kg.
The Men's Freestyle events are currently in progress. Notably, Vicky, competing in the 97 kg Freestyle category, has already bagged a Gold Medal, adding to India's growing medal tally.
India is expected to win more medals in the remaining bouts scheduled on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment