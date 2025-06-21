IANS Exclusive! Ninety Five Per Cent Shooting Of Prabhas's 'The Rajasaab' Completed, Say Filmmakers
Talking to IANS on the sets of the film, where a huge mansion had been erected for the film, producer T G Vishwa Prasad, who is sparing no expense to make sure that the film is truly world class, said, "We have three songs left to be shot. Apart from that, there is some small patch work that will have to be completed. Otherwise, shooting is almost over."
The producer also disclosed that the VFX in Raja Saab will be world class and that it will have all forms of CG including 3D CG.
The unit is confident that the film will shatter records and set the cash registers ringing at the box office when it hits screens on December 5 this year.
In fact, the film is already breaking records even before its release. It now holds the record for having been shot in India's largest horror-fantasy set ever created. The towering, haunted mansion set seems to be steeped in secrets and is surrounded by an ominous silence.
It may be recalled that director Maruthi, during the launch of the teaser, had said that the reason behind making such a grand film was to "prove that we can make a Walt Disney film in India too."
Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar - each adding layers of mystery to the cursed mansion's tale.
Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, 'The RajaSaab' is slated to release on December 5 this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as a pan-Indian entertainer.
