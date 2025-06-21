IDY 2025: Grand Yoga Day Event Held At Attari-Wagah Border
The event saw participation from over 1,000 individuals, including BSF personnel, Indian Army soldiers, BSF families, local villagers, students, and other dignitaries.
The vibrant and symbolic gathering took place at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari, offering a unique backdrop for the celebration of India's ancient wellness tradition at one of its most visible international boundaries.
Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, said,“On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, we practiced yoga at the JCP Attari premises. BSF personnel, Indian Army soldiers, BSF families, border villagers, and children participated and around a thousand people took part in the session.”
He emphasised the importance of yoga in promoting not only physical strength but also mental resilience, especially for the armed forces and border communities.
The BSF also organised separate yoga sessions at its headquarters and various border outposts along the International Border, ensuring widespread participation across all ranks.
Personnel practiced the Common Yoga Protocol, followed by breathing and meditation exercises designed to foster mindfulness and reduce stress.
The event was part of a larger nationwide celebration involving over one lakh locations under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, launched by the Ministry of Ayush.
Across the country, an estimated 2 crore people participated in synchronised yoga sessions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The yoga session at Attari was especially significant, serving as a reminder of the peaceful and spiritual strength that yoga represents, even at the country's borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment