Pankaj Tripathi Remembers KK: He Was A Great Singer
Talking about“Life In A Metro..”, Pankaj said:“I have seen some parts of Irrfan sir. I have seen Irrfan Khan sir's songs and one or two scenes. I do not remember the whole film. The songs were very good.”
He then went on to discuss the music and said:“They were very good, amazing. I have seen and heard all the songs.”
Asked if he misses KK and his voice, Pankaj said:“Who will not miss him? He was a great artist, a great singer. But that is what happens, an artist lives in our community. Yes. But of course, we miss him.”
It was in 2022, when KK performed a concert at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. After the concert, he complained of feeling unwell on the way back to his hotel, where he experienced cardiac arrest. He collapsed, and efforts to revive him at the hotel were unsuccessful. The singer was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead.
Directed by Anurag Basu,“Metro...In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.
The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro...In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.
