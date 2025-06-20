'Minimal Damage' As 5.1-Magnitude Quake Rattles Northern Iran Amid Israel War: USGS
Tehran: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of air strikes.
Official news agency IRNA reported no casualties and only "minimal damage".
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.
State television said the earthquake measured 5.5 and "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province".
It said the tremor was also felt in the capital Tehran, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Sorkheh.
Iran foreign minister confirms Arak reactor bombing
Iran extends airspace closure until dawn Saturday
IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster
