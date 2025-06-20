“Life And Love On Mouse Island” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Life and Love on Mouse Island, the second novel by author Andrée Jannette , has been awarded the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award , recognizing its emotional depth, engaging characters, and heartwarming storytelling. This charming and inspiring romance is quickly becoming a favorite among readers looking for a feel-good escape with substance.

Set against the scenic backdrop of a remote island off the coast of Maine, Life and Love on Mouse Island follows 61-year-old Isabel Flynn, a cautious New Yorker whose world is turned upside down when she inherits a mysterious house from a woman she's never met. Seeking a fresh start, Isabel takes a leap of faith and moves to Mouse Island. What begins as a quest to unravel a family mystery soon becomes a journey of rediscovery and emotional healing.

With humor, tenderness, and authenticity, the story weaves themes of personal transformation, late-in-life romance, and the joy of unexpected companionship, including that of a lovable three-legged rescue dog named Sadie. Literary Titan praised the novel's“clear and inviting” prose, noting that the relationships“sneak up on you” and praising Isabel as a“relatable and deeply human” heroine.

“Jannette delivers a quiet but powerful reminder that it's never too late to begin again,” the review states.“Fans of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine or The Shell Seekers will find themselves right at home on Mouse Island.”

Readers are especially drawn to the novel's tender realism and cozy tone, perfect for a summer afternoon read. The island setting, quirky cast of characters, and emotional honesty make Life and Love on Mouse Island more than just a romance; it's a story about coming home to yourself.

Life and Love on Mouse Island is available now on Amazon .

About the Author

Andrée Jannette is the award-winning author of Life and Love on Mouse Island and The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure. She began her writing career in her 60s, inspired by a lifelong passion for storytelling and a deep belief that it's never too late to chase a dream. Known for creating emotionally rich characters and heartwarming plots, Jannette writes stories that resonate with readers of all ages. She lives just outside Philadelphia with her partner and two rescue dogs, where she continues to write novels that explore love, transformation, and second chances.

Visit Andrée Jannette's official website andreejannette-writer to explore her inspiring journey, discover behind-the-scenes insights, and learn more about Life and Love on Mouse Island and her debut novel, The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure.

Watch the Magic of Mouse Island Come to Life! Watch the official book trailer for Life and Love on Mouse Island on YouTube.

