Certified Financial Planner Bose Odueke Launches Transformational Guide To Wealth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seasoned financial expert and Certified Financial Planner Bose Odueke has released her groundbreaking debut book, Steps to Your Personal Financial Freedom - a clear, actionable, and empowering guide designed to help readers across all stages of life take control of their finances, eliminate debt, and secure a prosperous future.This isn't just another financial jargon-filled manual. Odueke, with over 40 years of experience across three continents, delivers a practical, easy-to-understand resource for anyone feeling overwhelmed by the world of personal finance. Whether you're a young adult just starting out or planning for retirement, Steps to Your Personal Financial Freedom equips readers with the tools to assess their financial needs, understand key investment options like RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, and FHSAs, and create a personalized plan to build wealth and enjoy life-debt-free.“Too many people feel anxious or lost when it comes to money,” says Odueke.“I wrote this book to simplify financial planning and help people feel confident in their financial choices, no matter where they're starting from.”With interactive worksheets, real-world examples, and clear breakdowns of complex terms, Odueke makes financial literacy accessible for all. Readers will learn how to budget, invest wisely, choose the right insurance coverage, create multiple income streams, and ultimately retire rich while enjoying life along the way.Beyond the book, Bose Odueke provides comprehensive financial planning services and works closely with clients to help them set up tailored insurance and investment solutions. Her services include life insurance, critical illness coverage, health insurance, and guidance on investments through mutual funds and segregated funds.For inquiries, she can be reached at 416-289-7990 or via email at ....Odueke, who also holds credentials such as Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute (London, UK), Professional Business Accountant (PBA), and a Master's in Theological Studies (MTS), operates her current practice in Scarborough, Ontario, while also serving on the boards of several global charitable organizations. Her passion for community service and financial empowerment shines throughout the pages of her book.Steps to Your Personal Financial Freedom is available now at Indigo and online at .About the Author:Bose Odueke is a Certified Financial Planner with more than four decades of experience in the financial services industry. A global professional with a passion for helping others, Bose lives in Pickering, Ontario, with her husband and continues to inspire individuals across Canada and beyond to achieve financial freedom and build lasting wealth.

