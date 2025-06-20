Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Leads Bhubaneswar Roadshow, Launches ₹18,600 Cr Projects In Odisha

2025-06-20 03:18:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Bhubaneswar, receiving a warm welcome from citizens. He chaired the State-level function marking one year of the Odisha Government. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹18,600 crore, covering sectors like infrastructure, energy, and connectivity, boosting the state's growth momentum.

