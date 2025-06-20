Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-20 03:13:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Fury Gold Mines Limited : Has closed a private placement of 3,999,701 common shares of the Company that qualify as“flow-through shares” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of C$0.77 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of C$3,079,800. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $0.67.

