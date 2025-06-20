Azerbaijan Karate Federation Branches Out With New Club In Nation's Khankendi
The Federation also pointed out that Murad Samedzade has taken the reins as the head coach and manager of the newly minted club, which has already hit the ground running.
The establishment of the club is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of athletic prospects and enhance community involvement within the locality.
