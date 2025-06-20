403
Iran Extends Aviation Curbs Until Sat. Morning
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 20 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said that Iran's airspace will remain shut until 2:00 am. Saturday, local time (10:30 pm. GMT, Friday) for the safety of passengers.
A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was filed with aviation authorities to alert pilots of closure the airspace due to security hazards, the Ministry's spokesman Majid Akhavan told Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The aviation curbs will remain in place until situation in the country becomes normal, he added. (end)
