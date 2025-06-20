US Slaps Sanctions On Illicit Traders Sustaining Yemen's Houthis

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 20 (KUNA) -- The United States sanctioned on Friday a range of actors who have generated significant revenue for Iran-backed Ansarallah group, commonly known as the Houthis, in Yemen.
"This action targets vessels and their owners and operators that have undermined US sanctions, as well as front companies and Houthi operatives that have facilitated illicit trade and smuggling," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release.
"The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to eliminate the threats posed by the Houthis.
"By targeting the illicit front companies and facilitators that sustain the Houthis, we are depriving the Houthis of resources they need to carry out their reckless and destabilizing actions," Bruce noted.
The United States is committed to protecting US servicemembers and our allies, defending freedom of navigation, and combatting Houthi exploitation of Yemenis, she added. (end)
