123Invent Inventor Develops Child Safey Alert System For Vehicles (LBT-7018)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to remind or alert parents if a child is still in the vehicle when stepping away from the parked car," said an inventor, from Conesus, N.Y. "So I invented the BUCKLE-SAFE CAR SEAT SYSTEM, my design would provide added safety for children and peace of mind for parents."

The invention provides an effective way to alert a parent/driver if a child is left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it increases safety. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The BUCKLE- SAFE CAR SEAT SYSTEM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Vincent Virgilio at 585-905-7906 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

