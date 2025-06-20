Club World Cup: UAE's Al Ain Lose To Italian Giants Juventus
Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both scored twice as the young guns of Juventus made a statement in their Club World Cup opener with a dominant 5-0 win over the UAE's Al Ain FC on Wednesday.
Kolo Muani grabbed both of his goals in the first half, Conceicao scored either side of the break while Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz also found the net as Juventus dazzled the crowd at Audi Field with some mesmeric football.
The convincing victory sent Juventus to the top of Group G level on three points with England's Manchester City, who beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 earlier on Wednesday.
Juventus next play Morroco's Wydad in Philadephia on Sunday, while Al-Ain, who lost to Real Madrid in the 2018 Club World Cup final, face City in Atlanta later the same day.Real held by Al Hilal
Yassine Bounou stopped a penalty kick by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to allow Al Hilal to earn a 1-1 tie in Club World Cup Group H play in Miami.
Ruben Neves scored on a penalty kick for Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian team.
Gonzalo Garcia had a goal for Real Madrid.
The match was the Group H opener for both teams.
Real Madrid had a big opportunity to move ahead in the opening minute of the second half.
Bounou went down to his left to stop Valverde's right-footed penalty kick to keep the score tied.
Arda Guler struck a left-footer that hit the crossbar. Al Hilal couldn't clear the ball out of the area and Garcia's close-range header was slapped away by Bounou.
Real Madrid took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute when Rodrygo slid a pass from the right side to Garcia, who knocked a right-footed shot into the net.
Al Hilal knotted the score in the 41st minute when Neves took a penalty kick and sent it high into the net. The kick was awarded after Real Madrid's Raul Asencio fouled Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo in the box.
Earlier, Al Hilal's Renan Lodi put the ball in the net in the 19th minute but he was clearly offsides and the goal was nullified.
