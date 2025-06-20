Palmeiras Defeats Al Ahly At FIFA Club World Cup
This was the second encounter-and the second victory-of a Brazilian team over an Arab team in this tournament. Flamengo had previously defeated Tunisia's Espérance 2-0 in a Group D match.
With Thursday's result, Palmeiras leads Group A with four points and only needs a draw against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to secure a spot in the round of 16. Al Ahly, on the other hand, must defeat Portugal's Porto by a wide goal margin in the next round and hope that either Palmeiras or Inter Miami loses their upcoming match.
Flamengo faces Chelsea on Friday (20) at 3 p.m., while Espérance takes on Los Angeles also on Friday, at 7 p.m. Other Brazilian teams in the tournament include Botafogo, who defeated PSG 1–0 on Thursday night, and Fluminense, who will play on Saturday (21) against Ulsan HD from South Korea. United Arab Emirates' Al Ain, Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are the other Arab representatives in the tournament.
Read more:
Flamengo defeats Espérance at FIFA Club World Cup
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Charly Triballeau/AFP
The post Palmeiras defeats Al Ahly at FIFA Club World Cup appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment