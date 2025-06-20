Palmeiras Defeats Al Ahly At FIFA Club World Cup

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Palmeiras defeated Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0 in the second-round match of Group A at the FIFA Club World Cup, played on Thursday afternoon (19) in New Jersey, United States. Forward Abou Ali scored an own goal three minutes into the second half, and Palmeiras' forward Flaco López extended the lead at 13 minutes into the final stage.

This was the second encounter-and the second victory-of a Brazilian team over an Arab team in this tournament. Flamengo had previously defeated Tunisia's Espérance 2-0 in a Group D match.

With Thursday's result, Palmeiras leads Group A with four points and only needs a draw against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to secure a spot in the round of 16. Al Ahly, on the other hand, must defeat Portugal's Porto by a wide goal margin in the next round and hope that either Palmeiras or Inter Miami loses their upcoming match.

Flamengo faces Chelsea on Friday (20) at 3 p.m., while Espérance takes on Los Angeles also on Friday, at 7 p.m. Other Brazilian teams in the tournament include Botafogo, who defeated PSG 1–0 on Thursday night, and Fluminense, who will play on Saturday (21) against Ulsan HD from South Korea. United Arab Emirates' Al Ain, Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are the other Arab representatives in the tournament.

