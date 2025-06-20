Rooted Rhythm And Noma Therapy Launch Innovative, Insurance-Covered Ketamine Program For Parents

DENVER and DALLAS, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Rhythm Therapy and Noma Therapy are excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration to support parents through a unique mental health program that combines insurance-covered ketamine therapy with expert somatic and psychotherapeutic care.

This partnership is designed for parents navigating depression, anxiety, burnout, and trauma. It blends Noma Therapy's evidence-based ketamine-assisted therapy with Rooted Rhythm's compassionate approach to therapeutic healing, parent education, and individualized emotional support.

"Parenting can be both beautiful and overwhelming," said Sophie Schauermann LCSW, Founder of Rooted Rhythm. "This program offers a way for parents to receive cutting-edge therapeutic care, within a community that truly understands and normalizes their needs."

What the Program Offers:



Insurance-Covered Ketamine Therapy through Noma, including prescribing, dosing, and medication management with trained guides.

Individual and Group Therapy with Rooted Rhythm, tailored specifically for parents, featuring somatic integration, emotional regulation, and evidenced-based therapeutic support. Flexible Scheduling to accommodate busy family life.

Ketamine-assisted therapy has demonstrated rapid and lasting benefits in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic stress. Among those completing Noma's protocol, 85% report reduced depression and 72% report reduced anxiety.

"Our mission is to make effective, safe psychedelic care accessible through insurance," said Dr. Andrea Auxier, CEO of Noma Therapy. "We're proud to collaborate with Rooted Rhythm to serve parents in a meaningful way."

Accepted Insurance Plans:

UnitedHealthcare

Aetna

Medicaid (Colorado only)

Support for Adult Men

For adult men, whether parents or not, Rooted Rhythm's partner organization Madrega Wellness offers a similar program tailored to men's mental health needs.

This collaboration is now enrolling participants across Colorado and Texas. To learn more or join the waitlist, visit or .

