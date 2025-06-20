The Historic Jennie Wade Birthplace Opens To The Public For The First Time

Jennie Wade Historic Birthplace

Now Opened for Public Tours: Jennie Wade's Place of Birth is One of the Oldest Surviving Residential Structures

- Lance ZaalGETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Now Opened for Public Tours: Jennie Wade's Place of Birth is One of the Oldest Surviving Residential StructuresCivil War Ghosts proudly announce the public opening of the Jennie Wade Birthplace at 242 Baltimore St. As the origin place for her story, the structure is rich with history, mystery, and now a powerful new experience in Civil War storytelling and haunted history.Located just steps from the Shriver Museum, Tillie Pierce House, and a stone's throw from the Gettysburg Battlefield itself, the Jennie Wade Birthplace is one of the town's oldest surviving residential structures. Visitors can now walk through the same halls where Jennie lived and witness how life in Gettysburg was during one of America's most pivotal conflicts.The property where she was born stood during the battle itself and offers a rare opportunity to explore personal, residential history from within the conflict zone, adding a personal layer of history, to Gettysburg's heritage landscape. Jennie Wade became the only civilian killed in the Battle of Gettysburg, but she spent her early childhood in this home.“Opening the Jennie Wade Birthplace to the public is an exciting step in bringing Gettysburg's history to life. We've done our best to make the home's interior appear close to what a civilian household would have looked like around the time of her birth, offering visitors an authentic and immersive experience of early Gettysburg, long before the war,” said Lance Zaal, the CEO of Civil War Ghosts and US Ghost Adventures . The home will soon open its doors to the public for guided historical tours, paranormal investigations, and immersive living history programming.Civil War Ghosts exclusively invites media, influencers, Civil War enthusiasts, history lovers, and even paranormal seekers for a soft opening event offering guided historical tours, paranormal hunts and experiences, and living history presentations and storytelling. Please join us on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM for:Free entry & Photo opportunities with costumed interpreters, including Jennie Wade in costumeMini historical presentations on Jennie's life and the home's wartime roleA sneak peek at future tours and ghost huntsABOUT CIVIL WAR GHOSTS:Civil War Ghosts provides nightly ghost tours and haunted pub crawls through Gettysburg's most haunted places. For more information on Civil War Ghosts, visit civilwarghosts.###

Charissa Lauren

US Ghost Adventures, Civil War Ghosts

+1 412-565-9838

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.