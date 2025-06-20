National Advertising Division Finds P&G's Claims For Crest Gum Detoxify Supported

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – June 20, 2025 – Following a challenge by GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provided a reasonable basis for all challenged claims made for its Crest Pro-Health Gum Detoxify toothpaste.

GuruNanda, a competitor in the oral care industry, challenged express and implied claims for Crest's Pro-Health Gum Detoxify toothpaste appearing on the product label, on the Crest website, and on third-party product pages, including Amazon and Walgreens.

GuruNanda argued that the“Gum Detoxify” product name is understood by consumers to mean the toothpaste will remove all toxins and harmful substances from gums, including tobacco, heavy metals, PFAS, inflammatory chemicals, as well as broader detoxification throughout the mouth and body.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) concluded that, in context, the“Gum Detoxify” claim is qualified by the claim“neutralizes plaque bacteria, even around the gumline, for 24 hours,” which narrows the claim meaning to communicate that the detoxification benefit relates specifically to plaque and gingivitis.

NAD found that P&G's competent and reliable scientific evidence supported a finding that the stannous fluoride ingredient in Crest Gum Detoxify neutralizes plaque acid, binds toxins to make them ineffective, and kills plaque bacteria.

Therefore, NAD determined that P&G provided a reasonable basis for the“Gum Detoxify” name.

NAD determined that the term“neutralizes” in the challenged claim“Neutralizes Plaque Bacteria, Even Around The Gumline, For Up To 24 Hours (With Twice A Day Brushing),” is not an absolute claim that 100% of plaque bacteria will be made entirely ineffective by brushing with Crest Gum Detoxify.

After reviewing P&G's evidence demonstrating a measurable overall plaque bacteria benefit, NAD concluded that the body of evidence provided a reasonable basis for the challenged claim.

GuruNanda also challenged P&G's use of the ADA Seal that appears on the front of Crest Gum Detoxify packaging and also argued that it is not compliant with the ADA seal artwork display standards.

NAD determined that the“ADA Accepted” seal is properly displayed and does not imply that the product is ADA Approved for the claimed detoxification and bacteria neutralization benefits.

In its advertiser statement, P&G stated they are“pleased by the NAD's conclusion.”

