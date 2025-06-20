PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid

PU Prime and the Argentina Football Association (AFA) formally commemorated their strategic partnership during a signing ceremony held on 19th June 2025 at the Argentina Football Academy Vallecas in Madrid, Spain.

This significant event marked the strengthening of a long-term global collaboration between two institutions united by shared values of discipline, strategy, and precision.

The day began with a meet-and-greet between PU Prime and AFA representatives, setting the tone for a day of collaboration and celebration. At the heart of the ceremony was the official contract signing and a ceremonial shirt exchange, symbolising the enduring partnership and mutual commitment between PU Prime and AFA. This was followed by a guided tour of the Academy's world-class facilities, home to some of Argentina's most promising young football talents.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Daniel Bruce, Managing Director of PU Prime , shared:

Mr. Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA , expressed his support for the partnership, stating:

Wrapping up the day was a live Q&A session with Mr. Javier Saviola, the legendary former Argentine footballer. Attendees had the exclusive chance to gain firsthand insights on leadership, legacy, and the value of global partnerships from one of the sport's most admired icons.

Mr. Javier Saviola shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

This event signals the beginning of a long-term partnership between PU Prime and AFA, dedicated to inspiring, engaging, and creating enduring value across both fields.

To read the full article, users can visit .

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, is a leading global fintech company providing innovative online trading solutions. Today, we offer regulated financial products across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Committed to providing advanced technology and educational resources, PU Prime supports traders and investors at every stage, from beginner to professional. With a presence in over 190 countries and exceeding 40 million app downloads, PU Prime is dedicated to enabling financial success and fostering a global community of empowered traders. Discover PU Prime's latest promotions and join us for a fruitful trading journey today.

