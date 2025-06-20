ALL4 Mining Commits To Sustainable Cloud Mining Through Renewable-Powered Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As User Adoption Grows, ALL4 Mining Expands ESG-Focused Cloud Mining Infrastructure for a Greener Future

London, UK, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining , a rising force in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, today announced a major sustainability milestone: its transition to renewable-powered data centers. By integrating solar, wind, and hydroelectric energy sources into its global infrastructure, the company is reinforcing its commitment to ESG-aligned practices while continuing to democratize access to crypto mining.

In an industry often criticized for excessive energy consumption and environmental impact, ALL4 Mining is working to redefine what responsible mining looks like. Its latest initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing accessibility, profitability, or performance.

Supporting Sustainable Mining for the Next Generation

ALL4 Mining's cloud infrastructure eliminates the need for traditional, power-hungry mining equipment by allowing users to mine digital currencies-such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more-directly from the cloud. This shift not only reduces hardware waste and power usage but also makes mining possible for individuals who may not have the resources or technical expertise to manage rigs on their own.

“Environmental sustainability and financial accessibility don't have to be in conflict,” said a spokesperson for ALL4 Mining.“Our renewable-powered mining systems are built for users who care about the planet and want to participate in the blockchain economy without the complexity or environmental cost of traditional mining.”

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is designed for ease of use, offering a fast onboarding process so anyone can begin mining within minutes. Here's how:

– Visit and create an account using just an email address.– New users receive a– The platform offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to suit different goals. All contracts are transparent, with clearly defined terms and predictable daily returns.

Users can monitor their earnings through an intuitive dashboard , available on both desktop and the official ALL4 Mining mobile app , which supports iOS and Android devices.

Features That Support a Worry-Free Experience

Beyond its environmental focus, ALL4 Mining is engineered for simplicity and security. Platform highlights include:



McAfee® and Cloudflare® Integration for enterprise-grade data protection



100% Uptime Guarantee and 24/7 Technical Support



Zero Management Fees with fully transparent pricing



Potential Daily Payouts with instant reinvestment or withdrawal options

Multi-Currency Support , including BTC, DOGE, LTC, and more



By handling all technical aspects-including energy consumption, server maintenance, and mining configuration-ALL4 Mining allows users to explore the potential of digital asset earnings while staying aligned with their ethical and financial goals.

Advancing ESG Goals in the Crypto Sector

The company's renewable energy transition marks the beginning of a broader initiative to align blockchain innovation with sustainability targets. Future plans include further infrastructure optimization and partnerships with green energy providers to expand low-emission mining capacity globally.

“As regulators and investors increasingly prioritize ESG compliance, we believe our approach will resonate with both individual miners and institutions,” the spokesperson added.“ALL4 Mining provides a smarter, cleaner, and more inclusive path into the world of digital assets.”

For more information or to start cloud mining today, visit .









Media Contact:

Bo Fu Long - Marketing Manager

ALL4 Mining

...



Disclaimer : The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.