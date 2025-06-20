Mobilex And Walmart Join Forces To Fuel Supercars Champion Will Brown's NASCAR Return For Chicago Street Race With Kaulig Racing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MobileX will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, with branding from both MobileX and Walmart featured prominently on the car. MobileX and Walmart's partnership highlights their shared commitment to performance, innovation and delivering high-octane experiences both on and off the track as they support Brown's return.

"We're excited to be back at NASCAR, firing on all cylinders alongside Walmart and sponsoring international star Will Brown in his NASCAR Cup Series return," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "At MobileX, we thrive on partnering with elite talent pushing boundaries in the world's most electrifying sports. Will is a bold, relentless and precision-driven global force, and embodies the same disruptive energy we bring to wireless. Together with Walmart, we're not just showing up, we're showing consumers what a modern lifestyle brand looks like... one that's fast, fearless and focused on delivering unbeatable value."

MobileX continues to drive disruption in the wireless industry by helping customers pay only for what they use. Unlike traditional carriers that lock users into rigid plans, MobileX is the only wireless provider that uses AI to analyze a customer's actual behavior, forecast their usage and recommend the most efficient plan based on their needs. Available in 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide and online, MobileX is redefining what modern wireless service looks like: smarter, more flexible and built for how people truly live and connect.

Fresh off a dominant season that earned him the 2024 Supercars Championship, Brown is widely considered one of the sport's rising stars. This sponsorship marks his second partnership with MobileX, following their collaboration during his NASCAR debut last season.

MobileX is also rolling out a special incentive for its Chicago-area wireless dealers. The top three performing dealers through the month of June will earn an exclusive VIP experience at the event, including premium hospitality and behind-the-scenes access with the Kaulig Racing team.

The Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex .

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex .

