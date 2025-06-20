Aerospace Data Recorder Market Outlook 2025-2034 Emerging Technologies Drive Growth With AI And Solid-State Innovations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
L3 Technologies Inc. Teledyne Technologies LLC RUAG International Holding AG Curtiss-Wright Corporation AstroNova Inc. Universal Avionics Systems Corporation FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. Leonardo DRS Honeywell International Inc. Flight Data Systems Pty. Ltd. HR Smith Group Danelec Marine A/S ACR Electronics Inc. Phoenix International Holdings MadgeTech Inc. Airbus SAS Safran S A SLN Technologies Pvt. Ltd. DAC International Inc. Raytheon Company Consilium AB Captec Ltd. Telemar Norge AS Advent of Advanced Technologies Modern Features Northrop Grumman Clearpath Robotics Robotnik Automation ReconRobotics RTX Corporation
