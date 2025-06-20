Aeroengine Composites Market Outlook 2025-2034 Evtol Innovations Propel Air Taxi Growth, Aiming For Safer And Sustainable City Travel
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$86.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Solvay SA Meggitt PLC Hexcel Corporation Albany Engineered Composites Inc. Fischer Advanced Composite Components AG General Electric Aircraft Engines Rolls Royce PLC Safran SA General Dynamics Corporation GKN Ltd. Triumph Group Inc. Safran Aerospace Composites Albany International Corp Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Dassault Aviation SA Arconic Corporation Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Moog Inc. Diehl Aerospace GmbH Hexion Inc. Strongwell Corp Huayuan Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Toray Industries Inc. Teijin Ltd. Owens-Corning SGL Carbon SE Huntsman Corporation Cytec Industries Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc
Air Taxi Market Segmentation
By Aircraft Type
- Quadcopter Others
By Service
- Air Taxi MRO Services Pilot Training Services
By Propulsion Type
- Electric Turboshaft Turboelectric
By Range
- Intracity
By Mode Of Operations
- Piloted
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Air Taxi Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment