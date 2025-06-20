Doha Film Institute's 'Geekend' Concludes Three-Day Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Geekend, the region's premier pop culture event by Doha Film Institute, has concluded three days of jam-packed activities and geeky camaraderie.

The event hosted an exciting array of floor activations and a lively stage programme with a special Pokémon spotlight at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard.

This edition of Geekend was presented in partnership with community activation group 'Nakama' to celebrate the intersection of anime and culture.

The community-led event bridged gaps and brought together Geekdom's wide-ranging fanbase like never before, allowing for stronger engagement and integration.

By uniting fans from across the nation and showcasing Qatar's vibrant creative economy, Geekend cemented its ongoing support for local artists and vendors in attendance.

Abdulla Al Mosallam, Chief Administrative Officer of Doha Film Institute and Founder of Geekdom, said:“Geekdom has been a pop culture staple in the region for twelve years, bringing together diverse fandoms under one roof. This edition of Geekend was no different.

"We are grateful to be able to curate a space for the region's biggest fans, vendors, and artists to feel seen, inviting them to connect, engage, and showcase their passion.”

The Geekend Market returned, giving niche creators a rare opportunity to connect with their target audience and engage with visitors who appreciate their craft.

Local artists were able to showcase their work, reflecting continuous efforts to support the creative economy in Qatar.

From platforming everything from storyboards to fan art, the Market has proven its success through participant testimonies and an increase in the number of applicants, almost quadrupling allocated slots.

Further, the event celebrated the world of Pokémon with a wide range of Pokémon-inspired activities and entertainment, nostalgic to adults who have grown up with the nearly 30-year-old franchise, sharing that joy with a newer generation of fans.

The success of Geekend was made possible through the support of its sponsors, including LG, Jumbo Souq, Ultra Gear, S-City, Music Lab, Store974, and Gamers Station.

A special announcement added to the excitement, unveiling the dates for Geekdom 2025: This year's main pop culture event, supported by DFI, will take place from November 18 to 22, further amplifying the spirit of fandom exemplified by Geekend.