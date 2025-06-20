China's J-35A Courting Buyers Barred From US F-35S

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's stealthy new J-35 fighter isn't just a plane. It is a signal to US allies and others that China is prepared to arm those frustrated by US delays and conditions attached to its military aircraft deliveries.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China unveiled a scale model of its latest fifth-generation fighter, the J-35A, at the 55th Paris Air Show.

The exhibition, organized by China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), marked the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation-developed fighter's first overseas appearance and comes amid a strategic Chinese push for more overseas arms sales.

First flown in September 2023 and initially designed for carrier operations, the J-35A is positioned as China's second fifth-generation jet after the export-restricted J-20. CATIC has reportedly offered 40 units to Pakistan, which, if concluded, would potentially be the platform's first foreign sale.

Alongside the J-35A, CATIC promoted the 4.5-generation J-10CE, which is already operational in Pakistan and was reportedly employed in May during India's Operation Sindoor, where it downed at least two Indian-flown Rafale fighters.

China's JF-17, jointly developed with Pakistan and used by Azerbaijan, Myanmar and Nigeria, was also on display at the Paris Air Show.

The air power showcase highlights China's intention to capitalize on geopolitical rifts and defense partnerships to expand its fighter exports, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East, amid growing demand for advanced, cost-competitive combat platforms outside NATO-aligned spheres.

Saudi Arabia is a case in point. Unable to acquire the US-made F-35 and wary of American conditions attached to aircraft sales, Riyadh may view China's J-35 as an appealing hedge amid growing doubts about the US's long-term commitment to Gulf security.