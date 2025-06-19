US Envoy Warning: Hezbollah Urged To Steer Clear Of Iran-Israel Conflict
The US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Thursday warned Hezbollah against getting involved in the conflict between its main backer Iran and Israel.
"I can say on behalf of President (Donald) Trump... that would be a very, very, very bad decision," Barrack said, responding to a question on what the US position would be on any involvement by Hezbollah in the conflict.
