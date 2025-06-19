Shanghai To Launch All-In-One App For International Travelers

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from

Shanghai is preparing to roll out Easy Go - a new digital platform designed to enhance the travel experience for international visitors. Powered by Alipay, this English-language platform offers dedicated sections for services, benefits, guides, travel tips, and more.

Tired of juggling apps in a new city? Easy Go is launching soon to make exploring Shanghai a breeze! Book hotels, ride the metro, discover must-try eats, and pay like a local - all in one app. Ready to tap, go, and dive into the city like you've lived here forever?

Services

Easily accessible from the homepage, this section includes 30 mini programs grouped into four categories: food, transport, sightseeing, and shopping.

Whether it's placing a food delivery order, browsing dining recommendations, checking transit schedules, hailing a taxi, unlocking a shared bike, booking tickets, storing luggage or locating tax-refund counters, each tool is neatly grouped by function for intuitive access.

And with the pioneering "Tap for Tax Refund" feature tied into Shanghai's citywide refund map, visitors enjoy an even smoother tax refund experience.

Benefits

In collaboration with local businesses, this section offers exclusive discount packages under the theme of "Shanghai Coupon Pack". Travelers can claim deals and coupons covering cultural experiences, tourist attractions, commercial venues, sports events and exhibitions.

Guides

Supported by the International Services Shanghai website , this section provides lifestyle updates, special recommendations and highlights of the latest happenings in the city.

Travel tips

This section features short videos produced by official media outlets and popular international influencers, spotlighting the best of Shanghai and China. Visitors can explore top-rated food spots, must-see attractions and shopping destinations through engaging, curated content.

While English is the default language, Easy Go also supports real-time translation in several other languages, making it accessible to a broader range of international users.

Easy Go is expected to play a key role in supporting the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, which will kick off in early July and run until mid-October.

