Shanghai To Launch All-In-One App For International Travelers
SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from
Shanghai is preparing to roll out Easy Go - a new digital platform designed to enhance the travel experience for international visitors. Powered by Alipay, this English-language platform offers dedicated sections for services, benefits, guides, travel tips, and more.Continue Reading
Tired of juggling apps in a new city? Easy Go is launching soon to make exploring Shanghai a breeze! Book hotels, ride the metro, discover must-try eats, and pay like a local - all in one app. Ready to tap, go, and dive into the city like you've lived here forever?
Services
Easily accessible from the homepage, this section includes 30 mini programs grouped into four categories: food, transport, sightseeing, and shopping.
Whether it's placing a food delivery order, browsing dining recommendations, checking transit schedules, hailing a taxi, unlocking a shared bike, booking tickets, storing luggage or locating tax-refund counters, each tool is neatly grouped by function for intuitive access.
And with the pioneering "Tap for Tax Refund" feature tied into Shanghai's citywide refund map, visitors enjoy an even smoother tax refund experience.
Benefits
In collaboration with local businesses, this section offers exclusive discount packages under the theme of "Shanghai Coupon Pack". Travelers can claim deals and coupons covering cultural experiences, tourist attractions, commercial venues, sports events and exhibitions.
Guides
Supported by the International Services Shanghai website , this section provides lifestyle updates, special recommendations and highlights of the latest happenings in the city.
Travel tips
This section features short videos produced by official media outlets and popular international influencers, spotlighting the best of Shanghai and China. Visitors can explore top-rated food spots, must-see attractions and shopping destinations through engaging, curated content.
While English is the default language, Easy Go also supports real-time translation in several other languages, making it accessible to a broader range of international users.
Easy Go is expected to play a key role in supporting the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, which will kick off in early July and run until mid-October.
Related Story:
Shanghai to launch Easy Go to enhance travel experience for intl visitors
en-Latest-WhatsNew/20250619/43b73f2920284b5e9f8d3f1ec7130b68
SOURCE govWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment