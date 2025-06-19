Tony Fuller Fixes LLC Launches In Surfside Beach, SC

MENAFN - GetNews) Bringing Over 35 Years of Trusted Handyman and Home Repair Expertise to the Grand Strand

Surfside Beach, SC - 19 Jun, 2025 - Homeowners in Surfside Beach, SC and throughout the Grand Strand now have a reliable, skilled new option for home repairs and remodeling. Tony Fuller Fixes LLC , a locally owned and operated handyman service, is proud to announce its official launch – bringing over 35 years of hands-on experience in residential construction, remodeling, and home maintenance to the South Carolina coast.

With a reputation built on honesty, precision, and affordability, Tony Fuller Fixes LLC is focused on solving the everyday repair and improvement needs of homeowners, vacation property owners, and landlords. From window repair and replacement to affordable vinyl flooring installation, small remodeling projects, and minor plumbing or electrical work, Tony brings a versatile skill set and a personal, detail-oriented approach to every job.

"I've worked in this industry for over 35 years, and what I enjoy most is helping people improve and protect their homes," said Tony Fuller , owner and founder. "I treat every home like it's my own – and every client like a neighbor. My goal is to provide the kind of service that's rare these days: dependable, fairly priced, and done right the first time."

A Full Range of Handyman Services for Surfside Beach Homeowners

Tony Fuller Fixes LLC specializes in tackling the small to mid-sized jobs that many larger contractors turn down – but that are essential to maintaining a home.

Services include:



Residential window repair and replacement

Vinyl plank flooring and sheet vinyl installation

Interior drywall repair and painting

Baseboard, trim, and window casing work

Door repair and replacement

Minor electrical and plumbing fixes

Custom small remodeling for bathrooms, kitchens, and closets Light carpentry, shelving, and furniture assembly

Every project starts with a free consultation and estimate, and Tony works directly with every client from start to finish. His decades of experience and extensive toolset mean clients benefit from both efficiency and quality craftsmanship.

Local Roots. Local Trust.

As a longtime Surfside Beach resident, Tony understands the unique needs of coastal homeowners – from dealing with moisture damage and storm repairs to choosing materials that hold up in humid, sandy conditions.

"When you live near the beach, things break down faster," said Tony. "That's why it's so important to have someone local you can call who shows up, knows what they're doing, and charges fairly. That's what I offer."

Tony Fuller Fixes LLC serves Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Socastee, Carolina Forest , and Conway, SC – providing trusted handyman services to homeowners, landlords, and vacation rental property managers.

What Clients Are Saying

Early customers have praised Tony's attention to detail, clear communication, and respectful work ethic.

"We needed new vinyl floors and some drywall patched after a plumbing leak," said one Surfside Beach homeowner. "Tony showed up on time, gave us a great price, and left the house looking brand new. We've already hired him for a second project."

"I manage a rental near the beach and needed a go-to guy for repairs," added another local landlord. "Tony is responsive, reliable, and the quality of work is fantastic. Highly recommend!"

Contact Information

Tony Fuller Fixes LLC

Surfside Beach, SC

(843) 457-6114

Ready to Fix What's Broken – and Make It Better

With over three decades of experience and a commitment to quality, Tony Fuller Fixes LLC is ready to serve the Surfside Beach community with the dependable, affordable handyman and home repair services residents deserve.