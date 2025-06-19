403
Iranian Revolutionary Guard: 15Th Stage Of Operation Against Israeli Occupation Commences
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 19 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced on Thursday the launch of the 15th stage of the operation against the Israeli occupation, noting that military bases and assets in Haifa and Tel Aviv were targeted.
Tasnim News Agency revealed that the guard announced over 100 drones were launched to target Israeli occupation military assets in Haifa and Tel Aviv, noting that such attacks would continue and increase.
Meanwhile, the agency citied Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that the Iranian attacks managed to destroy military and intelligence commands and other vital facilities in Israeli occupation territories.
He indicated that the attack had caused minor damage to a hospital adjacent to military facilities.
Earlier on, Tasnim agency indicated that Iran had launched 10 missiles and 15 rockets towards the Israeli occupation territories. (pickup previously)
