Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets President Of International Peace Institute

Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets President Of International Peace Institute


2025-06-19 02:02:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, President of International Peace Institute, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Qatar in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, particularly developments in the Middle East. They also exchanged views on ways to advance international efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN19062025000067011011ID1109697419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search