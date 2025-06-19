403
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets President Of International Peace Institute
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, President of International Peace Institute, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Qatar in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, particularly developments in the Middle East. They also exchanged views on ways to advance international efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
