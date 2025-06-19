Ecoflow Strengthens Disaster Relief Efforts Through New Non-Profit Partnerships Ahead Of Hurricane Season

In-kind donations to Convoy of Hope and Footprint Project deliver clean, reliable energy to communities in crisis

SEATTLE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, announces the expansion of its disaster relief efforts through new collaborations with non-profits Project Footprint and Convoy of Hope.

EcoFlow has so far donated more than $50,000 worth of its portable power stations and solar panels, including flagships DELTA Pro 3, DELTA Pro and DELTA 2 models to the organizations. The company remains committed to further collaborations with its partners as the U.S. enters hurricane season and the federal government predicting up to 19 named hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

The donations will provide clean, reliable energy to help first responders and affected communities stay connected with the power grids fail. They mark a significant expansion of EcoFlow's "Power for Rescue" campaign, which delivers renewable energy to disaster-stricken areas to support frontline recovery efforts.

New Orleans-based Footprint Project works to deploy off-grid, mobile solar generators for community-based disaster relief and recovery efforts. They also educate communities on how solar power can be used to build disaster resilience.

"We're proud to partner with EcoFlow to deliver sustainable response technology when and where it's needed most," said Jamie Swezey, Program Director at Footprint Project. "EcoFlow's sustainable technology will help us to not only power critical relief operations during disasters but also train communities to build long-term resilience."

Convoy of Hope , based in Springfield, Mo., is a faith-based organization providing food supplies, and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise vulnerable populations throughout the world, including communities affected by disasters.

"We at Convoy of Hope are incredibly grateful to share our recent partnership and collaboration with EcoFlow," said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz. "Their generous donation of generators will help equip our Disaster Services team to service communities and families."

Powering Relief, Restoring Hope

When disaster strikes, power becomes a lifeline. Whether charging a phone to reach loved ones, keeping medical devices running, powering a satellite link or simply lighting a darkened shelter, access to dependable power brings relief and emotional reassurance. This is the driving force behind EcoFlow's "Power for Rescue" initiative, which operates under the company's broader corporate social responsibility program "Power for All ."

Since its launch, "Power for Rescue" has partnered with multiple frontline organizations around the world to ensure critical energy support reaches those who need it most, when they need it most.

EcoFlow partnered with the Special Forces Charitable Trust in the wake of Hurricane Helene in September and donated portable power stations to vulnerable North Carolina households during recovery. In preparation for future emergencies, the company collaborated with the nonprofit Red Lightning to preposition portable power stations and solar panels in Florida.

EcoFlow went on to respond to the devastating wildfires in Southern California earlier this year by supporting first responders with portable power solutions and essential supplies. The company provided power solutions and comfort items to evacuees from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., enabling families to charge their devices and power critical equipment in shelters with limited access to electricity.

Meanwhile, EcoFlow's collaboration with Footprint Project is already delivering community-level impact as its donated products supported a hands-on workshop training local responders in solar and microgrid tech to enhance community resilience ahead of the hurricane season.

To make these types of solutions more accessible, the company will be offering a selection of its emergency-ready power stations such as DELTA Pro Ultra, DELTA Pro 3 and more at discounted prices during the upcoming Prime Day.

About EcoFlow Power For Rescue

"EcoFlow Power For Rescues" is a program under EcoFlow's corporate social responsibility initiative, EcoFlow Power For All, dedicated to providing rescue power. Its motto is "Always Reliable. Anywhere. Anytime." During emergencies such as the 2023 Hawaii wildfires in the USA, the 2023 Morocco earthquake, the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in Japan, and the 2024 Rio Grande do Sul floods in Brazil, this program provided reliable, flexible, and clean power support to rescue agencies, affected hospitals, and shelters.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project provides renewable energy equipment and training to communities affected by climate disasters and humanitarian crises. Footprint Project develops and deploys mobile solar microgrid networks in climate-vulnerable regions to support critical services during power outage events and trains local responders on effective use. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization, their mission is to help build back greener after climate disasters by providing cleaner energy infrastructure to communities in crisis.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 300 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope to learn more.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions - Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough - for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED