Easing Congestion With A 360° View: VIVOTEK Solution Streamlines Taxi Operations At A Major Japanese Travel Hub

In response to taxi deregulation by the national government in 2002, large numbers of taxis began flocking to station stands, creating serious congestion. To address this, the association introduced its first "Taxi Satellite System," which temporarily redirects waiting taxis to offsite parking areas and calls them back via radio when space becomes available at the station. Initially, this operation was manually handled by on-site traffic supervisors, but over time, it transitioned to camera-based monitoring using network camera systems.

At the time, deploying network cameras to support such a system was a groundbreaking move in Japan-considered both advanced and innovative. This camera-based approach helped reduce congestion and wait times while also contributing to public safety and convenience.

Building on this long-standing commitment to safer and more efficient taxi operations, the association has now introduced a new monitoring system powered by VIVOTEK cameras at JR Maihama Station-a station widely known as the gateway to Tokyo Disney Resort. The goal is to visualize and manage congestion caused by overtourism in the area.

Challenges

Overcrowding Around a Major Tourist Hub:

JR Maihama Station serves tens of thousands of passengers daily, many of whom visit Tokyo Disney Resort, located just a five-minute walk away. Adding to the strain, inbound tourism surged in Japan after COVID-19, making evening hours-especially after 8 PM-particularly congested. In some cases, buses and taxis were unable to access the station due to heavy traffic caused by private vehicles.

Staff Shortages from an Aging Workforce:

In the past, supervisors were stationed at major terminals to monitor congestion, maintain order at the rotary, and prevent unauthorized taxi operations-particularly by Tokyo-based taxis operating outside their jurisdiction. However, in recent years, the association has faced increasing challenges due to an aging workforce and a declining pool of available personnel.

Solutions

Full-Surround Coverage with Fewer Cameras:

VIVOTEK's fisheye cameras provide seamless 360° coverage, eliminating blind spots and enabling comprehensive monitoring of the taxi stand area with fewer units. This not only enhances situational awareness but also proves valuable during investigations and when sharing footage with law enforcement. The wide field of view from a single camera helps reduce both installation and maintenance costs. Additionally, the camera's built-in IR illuminator ensures clear video even low-light conditions-an essential feature for round-the-clock taxi operations.

Remote Monitoring for Smarter Dispatching:

Live footage from the cameras is streamed directly to taxi and bus company dispatch centers, enabling remote monitoring of congestion at taxi stands without the need for on-site staff. This has streamlined the dispatching process and helped alleviate overcrowding. By gradually shifting from manual patrols to camera-based monitoring, the association has also mitigated labor shortages while achieving significant improvements in both cost saving and operational efficiency.

Benefits

Camera footage is also shared with local law enforcement. Under a crime prevention agreement with the Urayasu Police Station of the Chiba Prefectural Police, the footage has been utilized for both investigation and deterrence. The association continues to leverage both new and existing camera systems-not only to ease congestion at taxi and bus stands but also to help maintain a peaceful environment and support the creation of a safer society.

Results and Customer Feedback

In February 2025, the association began full operation of its new "Taxi Stand Digital Signage & Monitoring System" at JR Maihama Station. As a key component of the system, the association selected VIVOTEK's FE9382-EHV-V2 fisheye cameras. "Our first encounter with VIVOTEK was at IBS Japan's booth during the Mass-Trans Innovation Japan exhibition, where we were impressed by the camera's performance. Since then, we have consistently relied on VIVOTEK cameras for crowd monitoring, digital signage condition monitoring, and taxi stand security." - Mr. Kumagai , Deputy Director, Keiyo Branch, Chiba Taxi Association / Keiyo District Taxi Operations Council.

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.