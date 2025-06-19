Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dunamis Premium Spirits Partners With RNDC, Expands To Georgia, Wins Gold Medal At NYISC, And Hosts Whiskey Tastings In Atlanta


2025-06-19 10:16:57

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dunamis' portfolio includes several award-winning products. The recently launched Aero Squadron Vodka has garnered a Gold Medal at the 2025 New York International Spirits Competition, highlighting the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. Additionally, the company has hosted numerous whiskey tasting events in the Southeast United States, allowing consumers to experience their acclaimed spirits firsthand.

As one of fewer than 20 African American-owned distilleries in the United States, Victor Young emphasizes the importance of representation and excellence in the industry. "Being one of the few African American distillers in the country is both an honor and a responsibility," said Young. "I want to show others that excellence knows no boundaries, and that greatness can come from anywhere."

Dunamis Premium Spirits continues to grow and innovate, offering exceptional products that reflect their dedication to quality and community.

About Dunamis Premium Spirits
Founded in 2021, Dunamis Premium Spirits blends exceptional craftsmanship with aviation-inspired storytelling. Based in Zephyrhills, FL-famous for its pure, high-quality water-the distillery produces award-winning bourbon, rum, gin, and vodka, including the Double Gold Interstellar Bourbon, Gold-awarded Bianca Supreme Rum, Zulu Hotel Gin, and Aero Squadron Vodka.

