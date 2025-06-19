403
Appclonex Launches Opensea Clone Script To Accelerate NFT Marketplace Startups
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AppcloneX, a leading blockchain and NFT solution provider, announces the launch of its robust OpenSea clone script. The solution helps startups build secure, customizable NFT marketplaces quickly and affordably.
“Our OpenSea clone script is built for speed, scalability, and simplicity. Startups can launch faster with all the essential features needed to succeed,” said Mr. Santhosh Kumar, CEO of AppcloneX.
The clone script is fully customizable, allowing businesses to craft their platform based on niche markets such as art, gaming, music, or collectibles. It's compatible across various platforms like web, iOS, and Android. This ensures a smooth user experience on all devices.
Key Features of the OpenSea Clone Script by AppcloneX
Multi-Chain Compatibility – Supports Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and Klaytn. Enables faster transactions and lower gas fees.
NFT Minting & Collections – Creators can mint single or bulk NFTs and create custom collections with ease.
Wallet Integration – Supports MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, WalletConnect, Phantom, and many other wallets. This ensures seamless and secure user onboarding.
Bidding & Auctions – Enables live bidding with flexible auction options for better engagement and pricing.
Lazy Minting – NFTs are minted only after purchase, saving upfront costs for creators.
Fractional Ownership – Allows users to invest in high-value NFTs by owning portions.
Activity & Notifications – Real-time updates on sales, bids, and events. Email alerts keep users informed instantly.
Reward System – Offers rewards to active users. Encourages retention and consistent engagement.
Import NFT Feature – Users can import NFTs from external platforms or wallets easily.
Admin Dashboard – Complete control to manage users, monitor sales, and track performance.
Commission Control – Set and manage platform fees from a user-friendly interface.
NFT Verification – The badge system boosts trust and ensures authenticity.
Studio – Built-in tools allow users to create and edit NFTs directly on the platform. No external software is needed.
This launch positions AppcloneX as a reliable partner for NFT marketplace startups. The script's modular design allows easy updates, making it suitable for long-term growth and innovation.
For more information or to schedule a free demo, please visit
AppcloneX
Second Floor, 2, Avaiyar Street, Narimedu, Madurai, Tamil Nadu 625002
+91 9677713864
...
About AppcloneX
AppcloneX is a premier blockchain and fintech solution provider. It specializes in customizable clone scripts designed for rapid deployment and business success.
