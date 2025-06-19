403
Israeli Warplanes Target Western Iran in Massive Airstrike Wave
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Israeli military announced a fresh series of airstrikes targeting western Iran, deploying roughly 20 fighter jets against military personnel and missile infrastructure, according to a military statement.
The army also reported that an Israeli drone struck trucks transporting ballistic missiles as they neared their launch positions. However, the statement did not disclose the exact locations of the attacks.
These strikes are part of escalating hostilities that erupted last Friday when Israel launched air raids on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, triggering retaliatory missile launches from Tehran.
Israeli officials report that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded due to Iranian missile attacks since the conflict began.
Conversely, Iranian media state that the Israeli offensive has resulted in 585 fatalities and over 1,300 injuries within Iran.
