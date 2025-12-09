Kazakhstan Sets Ambitious Vision To Revamp Railway Lines By 2029

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan aims to repair 11,000 kilometers of railway lines by 2029 as part of national infrastructure modernization, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Sauranbayev announced the completion of the Dostyk–Moyynty railway project, while the Almaty bypass railway project is nearing its final stages.

Additionally, he highlighted the ongoing construction of several key railway sections, including Moyynty–Kyzylzhar, Maktaral–Darbaza, and Ayagoz–Bakhty, which are set to expand logistics capabilities across the country.

The modernization of Kazakhstan's railway infrastructure is also underway, with upgrades taking place at 124 railwaystations. Notably, construction at 46 stations is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

“This year, we have acquired 175 new modern passenger cars. By 2030, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy aims to fully renew its entire fleet of passenger wagons,” Sauranbayev added.

In a significant development, the construction of a second track on the Dostyk-Moyynty railway section was officially launched on September 30, 2025. This 836-kilometer project has the potential to increase the line's capacity by five times, facilitating the operation of up to 60 pairs of freight trains per day.