403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two drones fell in Jordan harming girl
(MENAFN) Two drones fell in separate locations in Jordan on Thursday, injuring a 12-year-old girl and damaging property, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran begins to spill over into neighboring countries, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
The first drone incident occurred earlier in the day in northern Amman, where it crashed near a commercial area. While no injuries were reported, the drone caused damage to a civilian vehicle and a bus stop shelter, the PSD stated.
Later, a second drone crash took place in the eastern Azraq District. The incident resulted in injuries to a 12-year-old girl and caused damage to three houses and two vehicles.
Security and military authorities have opened investigations into both incidents.
These drone crashes follow a pattern of similar events reported since Friday, including multiple falling objects believed to be remnants of Iranian missiles. On Saturday, five people were injured when one such object struck a home in Irbid, a city in northern Jordan, according to state media.
The incidents come in the wake of Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iranian targets that began on Friday. In response, Jordan has taken precautionary measures, including temporarily closing its airspace and intercepting aerial threats, repeatedly stressing that it will not allow its territory to become a “battlefield” for regional powers.
The PSD has urged the public to remain vigilant and stay away from any unknown debris, citing serious safety risks.
The first drone incident occurred earlier in the day in northern Amman, where it crashed near a commercial area. While no injuries were reported, the drone caused damage to a civilian vehicle and a bus stop shelter, the PSD stated.
Later, a second drone crash took place in the eastern Azraq District. The incident resulted in injuries to a 12-year-old girl and caused damage to three houses and two vehicles.
Security and military authorities have opened investigations into both incidents.
These drone crashes follow a pattern of similar events reported since Friday, including multiple falling objects believed to be remnants of Iranian missiles. On Saturday, five people were injured when one such object struck a home in Irbid, a city in northern Jordan, according to state media.
The incidents come in the wake of Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iranian targets that began on Friday. In response, Jordan has taken precautionary measures, including temporarily closing its airspace and intercepting aerial threats, repeatedly stressing that it will not allow its territory to become a “battlefield” for regional powers.
The PSD has urged the public to remain vigilant and stay away from any unknown debris, citing serious safety risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment