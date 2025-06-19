Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two drones fell in Jordan harming girl

2025-06-19 09:26:19
(MENAFN) Two drones fell in separate locations in Jordan on Thursday, injuring a 12-year-old girl and damaging property, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran begins to spill over into neighboring countries, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The first drone incident occurred earlier in the day in northern Amman, where it crashed near a commercial area. While no injuries were reported, the drone caused damage to a civilian vehicle and a bus stop shelter, the PSD stated.

Later, a second drone crash took place in the eastern Azraq District. The incident resulted in injuries to a 12-year-old girl and caused damage to three houses and two vehicles.

Security and military authorities have opened investigations into both incidents.

These drone crashes follow a pattern of similar events reported since Friday, including multiple falling objects believed to be remnants of Iranian missiles. On Saturday, five people were injured when one such object struck a home in Irbid, a city in northern Jordan, according to state media.

The incidents come in the wake of Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iranian targets that began on Friday. In response, Jordan has taken precautionary measures, including temporarily closing its airspace and intercepting aerial threats, repeatedly stressing that it will not allow its territory to become a “battlefield” for regional powers.

The PSD has urged the public to remain vigilant and stay away from any unknown debris, citing serious safety risks.

