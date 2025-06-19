403
Russia Rebukes Israel Over Attacking Iran’s Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Russia on Thursday delivered a forceful rebuke to Israel’s ongoing military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, deeming them illegal and dangerous, particularly to Russian nationals stationed at Iran’s atomic facilities.
Speaking at a briefing during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Israel’s attacks and urged an immediate cessation.
“We consider the Israeli side’s attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran to be absolutely unacceptable,” Zakharova said.
She characterized the assaults as violations of international law that could trigger widespread instability.
“This is illegal from the point of view of international law, creates unacceptable threats to international security and pushes the world towards a nuclear catastrophe,” she warned.
Zakharova emphasized that Russia’s alarm stems not only from geopolitical concerns but also from the immediate risk to its citizens working in Iran.
“We are particularly worried about the security of Russian specialists working at the Bushehr power plant,” she noted, directly appealing to Israel to halt the offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Beyond its criticisms of Israel, Moscow also issued a sharp caution to the United States, discouraging any potential military engagement in the escalating conflict.
“We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences,” she stated.
Denouncing what she labeled “unprovoked aggression,” Zakharova dismissed Israel’s justification for the strikes as rooted in exaggerated fears.
She said arguments about nuclear proliferation were based on “imaginary non-proliferation concerns” and described such claims as “outright cynicism.”
The Russian government’s statements come amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, triggered by a large-scale Israeli assault last Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, key military locations, and high-ranking scientific personnel.
In response, Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, launched a wave of missile and drone attacks.
According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the conflict has resulted in more than 220 fatalities and over 1,800 injuries. Iran’s envoy to Russia placed civilian casualties closer to 300. On the Israeli side, officials have reported upwards of 20 deaths and at least 800 wounded.
Despite international efforts to de-escalate the violence, both nations have remained locked in active combat. Israel has vowed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear development capacity, while Tehran has pledged continued retaliation unless the bombardments end.
Amid the spiraling violence, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi and U.S. intelligence sources continue to assert that there is no confirmed evidence Iran is developing nuclear weapons, countering long-held allegations from Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.
