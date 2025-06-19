Leila Spann Of Enbloom Marketing Honored With NAWBO-Indianapolis Emerging Entrepreneur Award

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leila Spann, founder and CEO of enbloom Marketing, has been named the recipient of the 2025 NAWBO-Indianapolis Emerging Entrepreneur Award. This prestigious recognition honors a woman-owned business that has demonstrated exceptional growth within its first five years and exhibits a strong commitment to innovative leadership and community impact.

Spann, a New York native of Puerto Rican heritage, launched enbloom Marketing just two years ago, shortly before her daughter's first birthday and in the midst of navigating postpartum depression. One year later, she took the business full-time, building what she describes as "a company that brought me back to life."

"This city surprised me," said Spann in her acceptance speech. "I came to Indianapolis for graduate school reluctantly, but I stayed because of the way this city shows up for people-through mentorship, collaboration, and a deep sense of community."

The award was presented during the State of NAWBO-Indianapolis's annual event, where Spann also served on the Boss Ladies Task Force, contributing to the launch of the Boss Ladies edition of NAWBO Magazine. The special issue, led by Dr. Jamyce Curtis Banks, Victoria Odekomaya, and Casey Harrison, has already garnered over 4.2 million views and raised $10,000 for the Indianapolis Foundation in just four months. Spann described the magazine as "a living archive" that documents women's journeys and amplifies their voices for future generations.

Spann also expressed gratitude to the NAWBO Indianapolis Board, particularly outgoing president Dr. Jamyce Curtis Banks and incoming president Christy Gomal, noting their vision, energy, and leadership. She highlighted the significance of the evening's keynote speaker, Dr. Bille Dragoo, whose candid reflection on the entrepreneurial journey reinforced the resilience required to lead.

"As a mother raising a daughter in Indiana, I feel the urgency of this moment. We're seeing women make headlines in sports and business, yet still face policies that limit our rights and choices. NAWBO is a space where we push back, where we create change, shape policy, and pave a smoother path for those coming after us," Spann said.

Spann's entrepreneurial leadership continues to be widely recognized across Indiana. Her accolades include the 2022 Indianapolis Business Journal Tech 25 Award, the 2024 Indiana Latino Female-Owned Business of the Year from the Indiana Latino Expo, and the 2025 Small Business Impact Award from the Indy Chamber's Hispanic Business Council. These honors, alongside the 2025 NAWBO-Indianapolis Emerging Entrepreneur Award, reflect her ongoing impact across sectors and communities.

The award also highlights enbloom Marketing's growing influence in the region, known for its strategic and people-centered approach to brand building. As the company continues to expand, Spann remains focused on her mission: to abolish reactive marketing in favor of intentional brand strategy, while also championing the empowerment of women and girls through storytelling, leadership, and community-driven impact.

enbloom Marketing is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) specializing in brand strategy and storytelling, with a mission to eliminate reactive marketing. Founded in 2023, enbloom partners with purpose-driven organizations to build intentional, inclusive brands rooted in cultural intelligence, clear strategy, and authentic storytelling.

