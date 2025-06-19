OKX And Consensys Announce Strategic Partnership, Integrating DEX API For Metamask And MEV Protection For OKX Wallet

Collaboration brings OKX DEX API to MetaMask and Consensys SERVO MEV protection solution to OKX Wallet, enhancing trading for millions of users

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a global onchain technology company, and Consensys , the leading blockchain and Ethereum software technology company, today announced a strategic partnership that will enhance the onchain trading experience for millions globally through expanded trading capabilities and advanced user safety features.

The partnership integrates OKX's high-performance DEX API - a comprehensive trading infrastructure that aggregates decentralized exchanges across multiple blockchains - with MetaMask, Consensys' self-custody wallet used by millions of users worldwide. Simultaneously, OKX Wallet has integrated Consensys' SERVO maximum extractable value (MEV) protection solution.

Through this collaboration, MetaMask users gain access to OKX's DEX aggregator as an additional source of liquidity, connecting to 500+ DEXs with industry-leading response times under 100ms. Benefits include:



Competitive pricing through deep, aggregated liquidity Reduced slippage and transaction costs

Other key highlights of the partnership include:



OKX becoming the first major external partner to integrate Consensys' SERVO MEV protection solution within its self-custody OKX Wallet Future collaborations to develop the Linea ecosystem

OKX Ventures Founder Jeff Ren said: "This partnership goes well beyond just connecting our technologies. We're building something bigger together - a long-term collaboration that will make the entire Web3 experience better and safer for everyone. While MetaMask users will immediately benefit from faster and more cost-efficient trading, that's just the beginning. I'm particularly excited about our work to further enhance and create new experiences across the Linea ecosystem. This is about two industry leaders joining forces to further optimize the Web3 experience and remove barriers for all users."

Consensys Chief Strategy Officer Jason Linehan said: "We're glad to be working together on advancing practical user protections at scale. MEV remains a complex challenge for users and developers, and OKX's integration of Consensys SERVO reflects a strong commitment to user safety and protocol-aligned innovation. Ultimately, digital asset infrastructure is a global project that connects millions of users and developers all over the world. By working together, we're going to be making that infrastructure safer, faster, and more reliable for everyone."

This partnership demonstrates how established Web3 companies can leverage complementary strengths to deliver immediate user benefits while addressing fundamental industry challenges.

For developers, OKX's DEX API delivers enterprise-grade reliability with 99.9% uptime and robust security features, enabling any platform to rapidly deploy sophisticated trading capabilities through flexible SDK, API and widget options.

This announcement represents the first phase of a broader strategic partnership, with additional collaborations between OKX and Consensys planned across multiple product areas in the coming months.

To learn more about OKX's developer solutions, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" okx/buil

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx .

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask and Linea to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. Today, Consensys continues to lead Ethereum's evolution through strategic R&D, and direct contributions to network upgrades. With a global product suite, and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum's role as the trust layer for a new global economy, one that is decentralized, programmable, and open to all.

To explore Consensys' products and solutions, visit .

Disclaimer

