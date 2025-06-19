Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bye-Bye Monday Blues, Hello Unlimited Brews at Juan Valdez!

2025-06-19 08:11:16
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Mondays just got a serious upgrade. Juan Valdez is turning your weekday slump into a caffeine-fueled celebration with its brand-new Anti-Monday Blues offer: unlimited coffee with your breakfast order for just AED 68.

Whether you’re easing into the workweek or powering through back-to-back meetings, this deal has your coffee cravings covered. From bold espressos to smooth lattes, enjoy bottomless refills of premium 100% Colombian coffee—all day long, every Monday.

Start your week on a delicious note at any Juan Valdez location in Jumeirah 2. Because coffee should never be limited—and neither should your Monday motivation.

OFFER

• Available every Monday | AED 68 for unlimited coffee with any breakfast order
• Location: Juan Valdez, Jumeirah 2


