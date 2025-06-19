Assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader A Recipe For Chaos

MENAFN - Asia Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently refused to rule out the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a move that could“end the conflict” between the two rivals.

His statement, made during an interview , signaled that Israel now sees the elimination of Iran's leadership as a legitimate strategic goal. Netanyahu defended recent military operations as efforts to“defang” Iran and likened Khamenei to a“modern Hitler,” a comparison that underscores the gravity of the current escalation .

Israeli airstrikes have hit critical sites in and around Tehran, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) headquarters and major components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure at Fordow and Natanz.

In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 missiles into Israeli territory, with several striking civilian areas in Tel Aviv, killing at least 82 and injuring more than 300 at the time of writing. Israel's counterattacks have so far killed over 150 individuals in Iran, many of them military personnel stationed at nuclear and strategic installations.

This violent spiral is no longer confined to proxy battles or covert operations. It has escalated into a direct confrontation, with Israel now regarding the removal of Iran's top leadership as a viable course of action. These developments have pushed the question of leadership succession from theoretical speculation to an immediate political reality.

Iran's political system, though authoritarian and theocratic, has a constitutional succession process. Article 107 assigns the responsibility of appointing the Supreme Leader to the Assembly of Experts, a group of 88 clerics elected from a vetted pool.