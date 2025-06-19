Homeland To Commence Trading In The United States On The OTCQB
"With this OTCQB listing, Homeland has significantly enhanced our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors," stated Mr. Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homeland. "With the current administration focused on rebuilding the U.S. nuclear supply chain, Homeland's Colorado-based resource-bearing uranium assets, strategically located within an area of historical uranium production, will resonate well with American markets, and we look forward to the opportunity to enhance liquidity for our shareholders as we advance these projects."
Recent Executive Orders by the U.S. government marked a pivotal shift in support of American domestic uranium development and production, promising streamlined permitting, federal purchasing incentives, strategic investments in enrichment and conversion capacity, all with an objective of increasing U.S. nuclear generating capacity four-fold by 2050. According to the May 23, 2025 Executive Order titled Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base, "Swift and decisive action is required to jumpstart America's nuclear energy industrial base and ensure our national and economic security."
About Homeland Uranium Corp.
Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.
For further information, please contact:
