Homeland To Commence Trading In The United States On The OTCQB

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "") in the United States under the symbol "HLUCF" on June 20, 2025. The Company's common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States. The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HLU" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "D3U."

"With this OTCQB listing, Homeland has significantly enhanced our visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors," stated Mr. Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homeland. "With the current administration focused on rebuilding the U.S. nuclear supply chain, Homeland's Colorado-based resource-bearing uranium assets, strategically located within an area of historical uranium production, will resonate well with American markets, and we look forward to the opportunity to enhance liquidity for our shareholders as we advance these projects."

Recent Executive Orders by the U.S. government marked a pivotal shift in support of American domestic uranium development and production, promising streamlined permitting, federal purchasing incentives, strategic investments in enrichment and conversion capacity, all with an objective of increasing U.S. nuclear generating capacity four-fold by 2050. According to the May 23, 2025 Executive Order titled Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base, "Swift and decisive action is required to jumpstart America's nuclear energy industrial base and ensure our national and economic security."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

For further information, please contact: