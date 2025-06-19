Red Light Holland Partners With Arizona State University To Support Groundbreaking Psychedelic Genome Project (PGP) Research Study

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable law, is pleased to announce its partnership with Arizona State University to support Dr. Candace Lewis, PhD's research study titled "Psychedelic Genome Project – Genomic regulators of psilocybin response."

This groundbreaking research aims to advance understanding of the effects of psilocybin on genetic expression and improve nutrition-driven health outcomes. The study is particularly significant given the growing legalization landscape for psychedelics globally and the potential for developing future novel screening methods that could revolutionize personalized psychedelic medicine.

Red Light Holland will provide comprehensive support for the study through multiple strategic initiatives:

Recruitment Support: The Company will distribute approved research materials to customers through its subsidiaries in the Netherlands, feature the study prominently on its website and client portal, include study information in monthly newsletters and e-communications, and share promotional content across all social media channels. Additionally, Red Light Holland's licensed therapists who offer free consultations to clients will actively refer eligible participants to the screening process.

Sample Collection Kit Management: Red Light Holland will coordinate the delivery of saliva collection kits directly to participants who complete eligibility screening and provide informed consent. The Company will track all kit distributions and returns with detailed record-keeping and provide weekly progress updates on participant enrollment and kit distribution status.

Ongoing Collaboration: The partnership includes staff training sessions to ensure proper study protocols, customization of materials to align with customer communication standards, regular check-ins to monitor study progress, and support for robust enrollment through established client relationships and trust networks.

"We are enthusiastic about partnering with Arizona State University to support this groundbreaking research, understanding how psilocybin affects epigenetic regulation of gene expression is a huge missing piece in our understanding of psychedelics that could bring about many breakthroughs," commented Shashkes, CTIO of Red Light Holland.

"We're excited to launch this national collaboration between the Psychedelic Genome Project and Red Light Holland to investigate how psilocybin affects the epigenome," said Dr. Candace Lewis, Assistant Professor at Arizona State University and Director of the BEAR Lab. "By identifying biological signatures of response, we hope to lay the foundation for more precise and effective psychedelic therapies in the future."

Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, commented, "This partnership with Arizona State University represents a significant milestone in advancing psychedelic research and personalized medicine. By leveraging our products, infrastructure and customer relationships in the Netherlands, we can contribute meaningful support to Dr. Lewis's groundbreaking genome research. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to scientific advancement and positions Red Light Holland as a leader in supporting evidence-based psychedelic research that could transform how we understand and utilize these powerful compounds for therapeutic benefit."

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.