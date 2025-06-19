Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hurricane Erick Escalates to Category Four in Southern Mexico

2025-06-19 08:06:29
(MENAFN) National Hurricane Center (NHC) has announced that Hurricane Erick has rapidly escalated to a powerful Category 4 storm, posing a serious threat to Mexico’s southern Pacific coastline on Thursday.

Packing sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), the hurricane was located roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel by Wednesday evening. Meteorologists project it will strike the Pacific coast of Mexico early Thursday.

Authorities are warning of potentially disastrous rainfall, with forecasts predicting up to 41 centimeters (over 16 inches) of precipitation across the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. The NHC cautioned, “This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain.”

To brace for the storm's impact, Mexican officials have activated more than 500 emergency shelters and deployed upwards of 18,000 emergency personnel across both states.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged people in the storm’s projected path to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, stating, “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”

In preparation, Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado has ordered the closure of schools and suspended transportation services in Acapulco and surrounding coastal communities.

