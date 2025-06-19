403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hurricane Erick Escalates to Category Four in Southern Mexico
(MENAFN) National Hurricane Center (NHC) has announced that Hurricane Erick has rapidly escalated to a powerful Category 4 storm, posing a serious threat to Mexico’s southern Pacific coastline on Thursday.
Packing sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), the hurricane was located roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel by Wednesday evening. Meteorologists project it will strike the Pacific coast of Mexico early Thursday.
Authorities are warning of potentially disastrous rainfall, with forecasts predicting up to 41 centimeters (over 16 inches) of precipitation across the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. The NHC cautioned, “This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain.”
To brace for the storm's impact, Mexican officials have activated more than 500 emergency shelters and deployed upwards of 18,000 emergency personnel across both states.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged people in the storm’s projected path to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, stating, “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”
In preparation, Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado has ordered the closure of schools and suspended transportation services in Acapulco and surrounding coastal communities.
Packing sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), the hurricane was located roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel by Wednesday evening. Meteorologists project it will strike the Pacific coast of Mexico early Thursday.
Authorities are warning of potentially disastrous rainfall, with forecasts predicting up to 41 centimeters (over 16 inches) of precipitation across the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. The NHC cautioned, “This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain.”
To brace for the storm's impact, Mexican officials have activated more than 500 emergency shelters and deployed upwards of 18,000 emergency personnel across both states.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged people in the storm’s projected path to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions, stating, “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”
In preparation, Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado has ordered the closure of schools and suspended transportation services in Acapulco and surrounding coastal communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment