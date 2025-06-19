Cell Therapy Collaboration, R&D, And Licensing Agreements Trends Report And Directory 2016-2025: Contract Documents As Submitted To The Securities Exchange Commission By Companies And Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of 989 cell therapy deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual cell therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of cell therapy deals from 2016 to 2025. Cell Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the cell therapy deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cell therapy deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cell therapy dealmaking. The introduction outlines the report's structure and aims, while subsequent chapters delve into trends, list leading deals by value, and offer a comprehensive review of active companies and specific deals, organized by cell therapy technology. Numerous tables, figures, and a detailed deal directory enhance the understanding of cell therapy deal-making trends and activities since 2016.In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse cell therapy collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in cell therapy dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cell therapy deals over the years

2.3. Most active cell therapy dealmakers

2.4. Cell therapy deals by deal type

2.5. Cell therapy deals by therapy area

2.6. Cell therapy deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for cell therapy deals

2.7.1 Cell therapy deals headline values

2.7.2 Cell therapy deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Cell therapy deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Cell therapy royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading cell therapy deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top cell therapy deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active cell therapy dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active cell therapy dealmakers

4.3. Most active cell therapy deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Cell therapy contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cell therapy contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Cell therapy dealmaking by technology type

Deal Directory



Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by deal type

Deal directory - Cell therapy deals by therapy area Deal type definitions

