403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IAEA Head Sees No Proof of Iranian Nuclear Bomb
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has discovered no proof that Tehran is making a “systematic effort” to manufacture an atomic warhead, its director, Rafael Grossi, has revealed.
On Friday, Israel initiated air raids against Iran, claiming the Islamic Republic was on the verge of assembling an atomic bomb.
Both sides have traded counter attacks continuously since then.
US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he believes Tehran was “very close” to securing the nuclear device, disputing earlier remarks by his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, who had stated that Iran “is not building” such a weapon.
Iranian officials maintain that their atomic activities are entirely civilian and within their legitimate rights.
Speaking with a journalist on Tuesday, Grossi observed that, at present, “there is this competition about who is wrong or right about the time that would be needed” for Iran to fabricate a nuclear bomb.
“Certainly, it was not for tomorrow, maybe not a matter of years,” he added.
On Friday, Israel initiated air raids against Iran, claiming the Islamic Republic was on the verge of assembling an atomic bomb.
Both sides have traded counter attacks continuously since then.
US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he believes Tehran was “very close” to securing the nuclear device, disputing earlier remarks by his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, who had stated that Iran “is not building” such a weapon.
Iranian officials maintain that their atomic activities are entirely civilian and within their legitimate rights.
Speaking with a journalist on Tuesday, Grossi observed that, at present, “there is this competition about who is wrong or right about the time that would be needed” for Iran to fabricate a nuclear bomb.
“Certainly, it was not for tomorrow, maybe not a matter of years,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment