Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IAEA Head Sees No Proof of Iranian Nuclear Bomb

IAEA Head Sees No Proof of Iranian Nuclear Bomb


2025-06-19 07:34:36
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has discovered no proof that Tehran is making a “systematic effort” to manufacture an atomic warhead, its director, Rafael Grossi, has revealed.

On Friday, Israel initiated air raids against Iran, claiming the Islamic Republic was on the verge of assembling an atomic bomb.

Both sides have traded counter attacks continuously since then.

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he believes Tehran was “very close” to securing the nuclear device, disputing earlier remarks by his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, who had stated that Iran “is not building” such a weapon.

Iranian officials maintain that their atomic activities are entirely civilian and within their legitimate rights.

Speaking with a journalist on Tuesday, Grossi observed that, at present, “there is this competition about who is wrong or right about the time that would be needed” for Iran to fabricate a nuclear bomb.

“Certainly, it was not for tomorrow, maybe not a matter of years,” he added.

MENAFN19062025000045017167ID1109695983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search