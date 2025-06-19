403
UN warns of increasing death toll in Gaza
(MENAFN) The ongoing military campaign in Gaza has led to mounting casualties amid increasingly dire shortages of essential resources, including food, fuel, and medical supplies, according to United Nations humanitarian officials.
On Wednesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that heavy attacks in the region are continuing to claim numerous lives and cause serious injuries. In Khan Younis, medical staff at the Nasser Medical Complex were forced to convert maternity facilities into makeshift emergency rooms due to the high number of wounded patients. According to reports, many of those injured required emergency amputations to survive. The influx of patients followed an incident in which individuals waiting for humanitarian aid were killed or hurt.
Speaking at a press briefing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, addressed concerns about a non-UN humanitarian aid delivery plan that has been backed by Israel and the United States. "We're calling on others who are doing humanitarian work to do it in a way that is most beneficial to those who receive it, that doesn't put people at risk when they're just trying to eat -- that doesn't put people at risk when they're just trying to get the bare minimum by which to survive," he said.
The aid delivery strategy, now in place for several weeks, has been widely criticized after repeated incidents where large crowds gathered near militarized distribution sites, resulting in further deaths and injuries. Reports indicate that these gatherings often turn chaotic as desperate civilians rush to limited supply points, compounding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
