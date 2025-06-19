403
Media: Israeli Strikes Leave Three Dead in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Media outlets have reported that two senior Hezbollah figures and one civilian lost their lives in a series of Israeli drone attacks that took place overnight into Thursday in southern Lebanon.
One of the targeted strikes happened just after midnight, when an Israeli drone fired a precision missile at a motorcycle near the Kfarjouz roundabout in Nabatieh. According to Lebanon's official news agency, two people were killed in the attack—one from Nabatieh and the other from the town of Khiam in the southeast.
A Lebanese security official informed a news agency that Mohammad Khreis, a Hezbollah commander, was among the deceased. The second casualty, Hassan Sidawi, was described as a bystander who was standing on his balcony at the moment of impact.
In a separate strike later in the Tyre district, a second motorcycle was targeted in the town of Barich. The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Center confirmed this incident, and the same security source identified the victim as Yassine Ezzeddine—another Hezbollah military commander.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged responsibility for both strikes in statements issued Thursday, confirming the deaths of two Hezbollah commanders in the southern region of Lebanon.
These attacks come despite a ceasefire deal arranged by the United States and France between Hezbollah and Israel, which took effect on November 27, 2024. The agreement had temporarily halted over a year of escalating cross-border hostilities linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Although the truce remains officially in place, Israel has continued to launch limited operations in southern Lebanon, stating that they are preemptive moves against Hezbollah threats. Lebanese officials have condemned the airstrikes, calling them breaches of the ceasefire agreement.
