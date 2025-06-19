Memo Therapeutics AG To Present Interim Phase II Results Of Potravitug For The Treatment Of BKV Infection In Kidney Transplant Recipients In A Late Breaking Oral Presentation At The World Transplant Congress
|Contacts
|Memo Therapeutics AG
|...
|ICR Healthcare
|Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp
|...
|+44 (0)20 3709 5700
About Memo Therapeutics AG
Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company's lead program, potravitug, is in Phase II development targeting BKV infection in kidney transplant recipients. BKV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..
Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology. Underpinning MTx's core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at , and on LinkedIn .
