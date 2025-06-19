Memo Therapeutics AG to Present Interim Phase II Results of Potravitug for the Treatment of BKV Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients in a Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the World Transplant Congress

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 19 June, 2025 – Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”), a late-stage biotech company translating unique immune responses into superior medicines to treat viral infections and cancer, today announced that its late breaking abstract has been accepted for an oral presentation at the World Transplant Congress (“WTC”) in San Francisco taking place 2-6 August 2025.

The late breaking oral presentation will include interim results from the Phase II clinical trial evaluating potravitug, a highly potent human BK polyomavirus (“BKPyV”)-neutralizing monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients. Further details of the oral presentation are below:

Session: LOA04 - Late Breaking Studies in Transplant Infectious Diseases

Title : Potravitug for the Treatment of BK Polyomavirus Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial

Presenter*/Authors: N. Costa*, D. Dadhania, W. Asch, A. Haririan, C. Kew, M. Pavlakis, K. Fowler, J. Beck, D. Wojciechowski

Date & Time: 4 August, 2025, 4:30 PM - 5:45 PM

The randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled SAFE KIDNEY II trial enrolled 95 patients across 22 U.S. sites (NCT05769582 ), including prospectively collected kidney biopsy tissue to evaluate potravitug's efficacy against BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients.

Nadiesda Costa, MD, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, and Principal Investigator said, "We are excited to present our Phase II data at the bi-annual World Transplant Congress, a leading international forum for the latest developments in transplantation. It is a privilege to have been selected and to share the results from this important study.”

Erik van den Berg, CEO of MTx, commented, "We look forward to sharing our clinical trial results as we continue to advance potravitug, a first-in-class therapy for BKV infection in kidney transplant recipients. With no approved treatment options currently available, potravitug has the potential to transform the standard of care in this high-need indication.”

More than 100,000 kidney transplants are conducted worldwide every year. BKPyV can become reactivated in up to 50% of these patients and up to 70% of patients with BKPyV infection develop BK polyomavirus associated nephropathy, which significantly increases the risks of kidney loss and patient death.

MTx received fast-track designation for potravitug from the FDA in May 2023 in recognition of the high unmet medical need.

